15 savjeta za praznično kićenje: Ovi načini će vam život učiniti 10x lakšim

Savjeti za kićenje kuće i jelke koji olakšavaju život
U savršenom svijetu, ukrašavanje za praznike bi bilo magično iskustvo. Jelka bi se postavila bez problema, girlande bi se savršeno spustile na svaku površinu, a sve sijalice bi savršeno visile već pri prvom pokušaju. Ali u stvarnosti, ukrašavanje za praznike često može djelovati kao najgori dio vašeg života. Na neki način, sijalice na jelki izgledaju čudno, girlanda stalno pada s kamina, i ništa ne ide onako kako ste planirali. Kada ukrašavanje za praznike počne da vas opterećuje više nego što treba, vrijeme je da pozovete upomoć. U ovom slučaju, pojačanje znači internet i njegovo blago u obliku trikova za ukrašavanje za praznike, koji su gotovo zagarantovani da vam olakšaju život ove sezone.
Bilo da želite da unaprijedite prazničnu dekoraciju koju ste već postavili ili još niste počeli da ukrašavate, TikTok je pravo blago ideja za vaš sezonski dekor. Evo 15 savjeta za ukrašavanje praznika koje bismo voljeli da smo znali ranije—i koje ćemo koristiti još godinama:
Okačite girlandu pomoću držača za zavjese
@thekwendyhomeHere’s a Christmas decorating hack for you! Damage free garland hanging with a shower curtain rod! I had to try it for myself after seeing @Letneeutro do it! I took the shower curtain from our guest bathroom and tested this out for myself. It has held up really well! I even put my heavy Norfolk pine garlands on and it didn’t budge. This is perfect for renters and those who don’t want to put nails in their walls. And an added bonus is that you don’t get a crick in your neck or get tired arms from decorating I linked everything on my LTK in my bio. Now go forth and deck those halls.#deckthehalls#christmasdecorating#christmas#christmas2023#christmasdecor#decorhack#decorhacks#christmashack#christmashacks#garland#christmasgarland#christmasgarlandhack#homedecor#damagefreedecor#rentalfriendlydecor♬ Twinkling Lights (Reimagined) - Auni
Napravite DIY girlandu sa mašnama
@kristintaenzerAbsolutely love how this turned out ✨#christmasdecor#diychristmasdecor#christmasdecorating#bowgarland♬ Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee
Postavite svjetla na vašu božićnu jelku vertikalno
@casa_anguianothe easy way to string lights on your Christmas tree! posting this early before the trees make they're appearance#christmas#christiantiktok#christmaslights#howto#christmashack#christmastreelights♬ original sound - Nina | Home | Fashion
Okačite girlandu pomoću stezaljki za fascikle
@lemonleafhomeinteriorsSteal this garland hanging hack! Attach a binder clip to the stem of the garland and hook it over the toggle clip. You’re welcome! Find the garlands i used at the ⬇️⬇️ in my bio.#christmasdecor#holidaydecor#garland#homehack♬ Ooh La La - Josie Dunne
Koristite jeftine printove u prazničnom duhu
@astyledsageI saw a holiday frame like this being sold for $28 online and thought that was way too expensive. Here’s how I DIY’d 2 of them for less than half the price. Begin by selecting timeless Christmas images or vintage illustrations. @McKenna Barry shared a gorgeous digital download from her @Etsy shop and knew it would be perfect, so I downloaded it and printed at my local @FedEx (this literally cost $1.50) and carefully framed the prints using antique-style and distressed frames from TJ Maxx for an authentic touch. You could probably make this even cheaper by thrifting your frame! I simply cut the prints to fit the frames and voila, these are the perfect classic Christmas aesthetic. They look like they were made to be in the same space as my great-grandma’s gold ornaments.#cozychristmas#cozyholidays#cozyliving#seasonalliving#christmasdiydecoration#vintagechristmasdecorations#vintageinspireddecor#etsydiy#easychristmascraft♬ Christmas Time Is Here - Piano - our distant worlds
Naučite kako da vežete savršenu mašnu
@keepinupwith_kjFollow this Christmas bow tutorial to create perfect bows this holiday season! Be sure to save and follow for more Christmas decor inspiration ✨#chrsitmas2023#holidaycountdown#holidayprep#christmasdiy#howtotieabow#christmastreebowtutorial#christmastreebow♬ Home Alone - Somewhere In My Memory - Theme - Geek Music
Napravite DIY girlandu od suvih narandži
@nestbyjessOrange you glad you know these dried orange tricks? Dried oranges are a fun holiday DIY that make beautiful decorations, drink garnishes and desserts, but they can be a bit tricky to master! After three years of dried orange attempts, I’ve finally gotten the process down to a science and I’m sharing all my tips with you: 1. Pick oranges you wouldn’t want to eat. Pick the underripe ones that are firm to the touch. They’ll have less water content and will be easier to dry! 2. Use a sharp knife to cut thin slices. The thinner the slice, the better it will evenly dry! 3. Use a rag or paper towels to pat the oranges dry. This cuts down on drying time. 4. This is an important one: let them sit. I let mine sit out overnight and they begin to dry out before getting them into the oven. That way, your oven will be less humid and dry the slices faster. 5. Place the oranges on a baking sheet covered with parchment paper and place them into your oven that’s been preheated to 200° F. 6. Every 30 minutes, flip the oranges slices. If you have multiple trays in the oven, make sure to rotate them as you go. 7. Enjoy! You now have the perfect dried oranges for your holiday decorations and entertaining! Will you be making dried oranges this holiday season? If so, how are you planning on using them?? Follow along this holiday season to see all the different ways you can use oranges to spice up your home!#christmasdiy#driedorangeslices#holidaydecorating♬ Elf - Main Theme - Geek Music
Postavite božićnu jelku u korpu
@malloryhudsonxoThe easiest Christmas tree hack!!✨#christmastreedecorating#christmastreeideas#christmasdecor#holidaydecor#christmasdecor2022#holidaytiktok#holidaydecor2022♬ Sleigh Ride (Sped Up) - The Ronettes
Okačite svjetla sa unutrašnje strane prozora
@lovelivedream82Skip the ladder and chill this Christmas! Hang your lights indoors for a cozy vibe that brings the holiday magic home. Use Velcro command strips for easy setup and get that festive glow without the cold hassle! Have you tried this hack yet? It’s my third year posting it but it’s too good not to share! ✨#christmasdecor#homedecor#holidaydecor#christmaslights#festivedecor#seasonaldecor#cozyhome#merryandbright#decoratewithlove#deckthehalls#happyholidays#xmasvibes#tistheseason#joyfuldecor#christmasiscoming#sparkleandshine#wintervibes#treedecor#ornamentsgalore#holidaycheer#christmasmagic#decemberdecor#traditionaldecor#modernchristmas#scandichristmas#rusticvibes#welovechristmas#itsthemostwonderfultime#holidayhome#holidayseason♬ original sound - Lovelivedream
Ukrasite jeftine drvene kućice sa dizajnom inspirisanim medenim kolačićima
@tinalemacRun to Michaels because these wooden houses are back and on sale! I love that these light up and you can paint them however you want, but this gingerbread look is so classic. And if you want it to look realistic, baking soda + paint is the way to go for that perfect cookie texture!❄️ Materials ✔️ Acrylic paint - Sable Brown by Americana ✔️ Baking soda ✔️ White Puffy Paint - Tulip#diychristmas#diychristmasdecor#diychristmascrafts#diychristmasdecorations#diygingerbreadhouse#gingerbreadhouse♬ original sound - christmas sounds
Uljepšajte obične vijence sa zvončićima i trakama
@kkasiaizabellaDIY mini wreaths | grabbed my supplies at @hobbylobby (wreaths, ribbon + bells) all for under $28! *Christmas is currently 50% off* this pretty velvet ribbon comes in several colors! these would be perfect in so many places this holiday season, follow along to see how I style mine#christmasdiy#christmasideas#christmasdecor#easydiy#diydecor#christmasdecorations#christmasiscoming#christmaswreath#hobbylobby@Hobby Lobby♬ original sound - christmas sounds
Ukrasite hodnik visećim ukrasima
@j.abbsHalfway through adding all of the ornaments, I started to question if it was worth it…definitely was#christmasdecor#ornamenthack#winterwonderland#holidaydecorations#ornamentarch#xmas#christmasdecoratingideas#hangingornaments#christmasdiyideas#holidayideas#decoratewithme♬ Snowman (Sped Up Version) - sped up nightcore
Pretvorite kuhinjske ormariće u ogromne poklone
@charochelleThis makes my heart so happy It’s begining to look like Christmas ✨ . . Kitchen Cabinet Christmas Decor DIY Christmas Kitchen Decor Cozy Christmas Aesthetics Christmas Kitchen Christmas2023#christmastok#christmasdecor#christmascountdown#holidaydecor#decoratewithmeforchristmas#christmasdecorationideas#cozychristmasaesthetic#apartmentchristmasdecor#christmas2023#fyp#foryou#foryoupage#explore♬ It's Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas - Michael Bublé
Okačite vijence na prozore sa providnom ribarskom žicom
@haverstrawhillLink in my Amazon Storefront (link in bio)#traditionaldecor#christmaswreaths#christmaswreath#howtostyle#holidaywreath#christmashome♬ original sound - haverstrawhill
Skladištite prazničnu dekoraciju sa štapićima cimeta
@megleonardcoSave your holiday decor from smelling like basement AND bring in the festive scents by storing your items with cinnamon sticks! My favorite ones are linked on my I G stories, now!#christmashack#christmasdiy#holidayhomedecor#holidaydecortips♬ original sound - Meg Leonard | Home & Lifestyle