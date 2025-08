Suze fudbalera koji nema nijednog "hejtera": Zaplakao i odselio se u Ameriku

️#SonHeungMinwill leave#TottenhamHotspur:



"I came to North London as a kid, 23 years old—a young boy who didn't even speak English, and leaving this club as a grown man is a very, very proud moment."



"It was one of the toughest decisions I've ever made."#손흥민#토트넘pic.twitter.com/pJYn8Sogli