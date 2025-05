Denver već ima prvo pojačanje za novu sezonu: Niko ga nije htio na draftu, a onda stigao kod Jokića

The Nuggets may have a rising star on their roster. UDFA Trey Alexander was the G-League rookie of the year



26.1 Points

5.7 Boards

5.7 Assists

1.5 Steals

46.2/42.2/80.2 Shooting Splits



Should Trey get a shot as the backup point guard next season?