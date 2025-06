Siner ispao u drugom kolu: Janik ne može da se oporavi od poraza od Alkaraza, Bublik ga šokirao pred Vimbldon

In a match between the two last champions in Halle, Alexander Bublik upsets world #1 and defending champ Jannik Sinner 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the QFs.



Incredible performance from Bublik. Biggest win of his life.



Sinner's first loss to a player not named Alcaraz since... august.pic.twitter.com/INSun1JMsU