Astronomska plata Marka Gudurića u Italiji: Crvena zvezda nije imala šanse

Olimpia Milano is close to a deal with Marko Guduric.



3-year contract.

€2.7M per year.



Fenerbahçe Beko, as I reported, offered a new three-year contract, but with a lower salary.#EuroLeague#FenerbahçeBeko#Fenerbahçe#OlimpiaMilano#Milanopic.twitter.com/CJlIf5YnmK