Zbog Donalda Trampa kasnio početak finala US Opena (VIDEO)

Predsjednik Sjedinjenih Država Donald Tramp stigao je u nedjelju uveče u Nacionalni teniski centar "Bili Džin King", da bi uživo gledao finale između Karlosa Alkaraza i Janika Sinera.
Zbog njegovog dolaska i pojačanih bezbjednosnih mjera, finale je pomjereno sa 20 časova na 20.30.
Kad je stigao, Tramp je podigao pesnicu u vazduh i mahnuo publici na stadionu "Artur Eš".
Donald Trump arrived at the men’s US Open final— NEXTA (@nexta_tv)September 7, 2025
Trump used to be a regular at the U.S. Open but hadn’t attended since 2015 — after being loudly booed at a quarterfinal match.
He’ll be watching the showdown between Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Italy’s Jannik Sinner from the…pic.twitter.com/jNi7Ss8H3w
(MONDO)