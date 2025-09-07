logo
Još
  • Izdanje:
    Potvrdi
Kategorije
Čitaoci reporteri

ČITAOCI REPORTERI

Videli ste nešto zanimljivo?

Ubacite video ili foto

Možete da ubacite do 3 fotografije ili videa. Ne smije biti više od 25 MB.

Poruka uspješno poslata

Hvala što ste poslali vijest.

Dodatno
Izdanje:
Potvrdi

Priče koje pokreću tvoj svet. © 2022 MONDO, Inc. Sva prava zaržana. Ovaj materijal se ne može objavljivati, emitovati, prepisivati ili distribuirati bez prethodnog odobrenja redakcije.

Ukucajte željeni termin u pretragu i pritisnite ENTER

Zbog Donalda Trampa kasnio početak finala US Opena (VIDEO)

Zbog Donalda Trampa kasnio početak finala US Opena (VIDEO)

Nebojša Šatara
Autor Nebojša Šatara
0

Predsjednik Sjedinjenih Država Donald Tramp stigao je u nedjelju uveče u Nacionalni teniski centar "Bili Džin King", da bi uživo gledao finale između Karlosa Alkaraza i Janika Sinera.

Zbog Donalda Trampa kasnio početak finala US Opena Izvor: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP / Profimedia

Zbog njegovog dolaska i pojačanih bezbjednosnih mjera, finale je pomjereno sa 20 časova na 20.30.

Kad je stigao, Tramp je podigao pesnicu u vazduh i mahnuo publici na stadionu "Artur Eš".

(MONDO)

Možda će vas zanimati

Tagovi

Tenis US open Donald Tramp Janik Siner Karlos Alkaraz

Komentari 0

Svi komentari

Komentar je uspješno poslat.

Vaš komentar je proslijeđen moderatorskom timu i biće vidljiv nakon odobrenja.

Slanje komentara nije uspjelo.

Nevalidna CAPTCHA

Čitaoci reporteri

Dojavite nam vijest

Ubacite video ili foto

Možete da ubacite do 3 fotografije ili videa. Ne smije biti više od 25 MB.

Poruka uspješno poslata

Hvala što ste poslali vijest.

NAJNOVIJE

Kolumna - Nebojša Šatara

Navijači

FK BORAC

RK BORAC