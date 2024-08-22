Pogođena ruska luka kod Kavkaza: Stravičan napad Ukrajine u Krasnodaru, pojavili se snimci (Video)

Napadnut je trajekt u ruskoj luci kod Kavkaza.
Ukrajinska vojska napala je željeznički trajekt u ruskoj luci u vodama luke Kavkaz, prenosi "Kijev Independent". Trajekt je odmah potonuo.
Ukrainian forces reportedly struck a ferry in Russia's Port Kavkaz, carrying 30 fuel tankers with 25 tons each.— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress)August 22, 2024
The Conro Trader was hit at 4:30 pm. Officials report 12 firefighting units on the scene. The ferry has sunk, with 5 people on board unaccounted for.
Russian…pic.twitter.com/qonWRWDdVd
Na društvenim mrežama pojavili su se snimci napada na rusku luku. Potonuo je trajekt sa cisternama za gorivo.
❗️BREAKING: A railroad ferry with tanks "Akvatrader" has been attacked in the port "Kavkaz" in the Kerch Strait, emergency services are working on the spot - Kuban's operative headquarters— NEXTA (@nexta_tv)August 22, 2024
According to local media, fuel tanks on the ferry began to explode.pic.twitter.com/ke5gmDYkz9
(MONDO)