Pogođena ruska luka kod Kavkaza: Stravičan napad Ukrajine u Krasnodaru, pojavili se snimci (Video)

Autor Dušan Volaš
0

Napadnut je trajekt u ruskoj luci kod Kavkaza.

Napadnut trajekt u ruskoj luci kod Kavkaza Izvor: X/Euromaidan Pres

Ukrajinska vojska napala je željeznički trajekt u ruskoj luci u vodama luke Kavkaz, prenosi "Kijev Independent". Trajekt je odmah potonuo.

Na društvenim mrežama pojavili su se snimci napada na rusku luku. Potonuo je trajekt sa cisternama za gorivo.

(MONDO)

Tagovi

Rusija Ukrajina

