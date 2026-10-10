Masovna pucnjava u Pensilvaniji: Devetoro mrtvih, među žrtvama i djeca

U masakru u Filadelfiji ubijeno najmanje devet osoba, među žrtvama je i dvoje male djece.
Najmanje devet osoba ubijeno je u petak 9. oktobra u saveznoj državi Pensilvaniji u Sjedinjenim Američkim Državama u pucnjavi koja se dogodila u gradu Iri, piše "Asosijeted Pres". Među žrtvama ima i više djece.
Prema prvim informacijama, napadač je pucao prvo u jednoj kući i ispred nje, a onda je ranio sam sebe. Ubrzo je podlegao povredama od rane koju je nanio sam sebi.
Tragic mass shooting in Erie, PA leaves 9 dead, including 2 children. Around 5 p.m. Friday, Erie police responded to the 700 block of Perry Street after 911 calls of shots fired. Witnesses reported a man firing a handgun outside a home before going inside. Two women were found dead in the street upon arrival.The suspect barricaded himself inside. SWAT surrounded the residence, used a loudspeaker ordering him to surrender, and heard additional gunshots from within. Officers later entered and found more victims, including two children, on multiple floors. One of the adult women was pregnant. The suspect was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.No names have been released yet.— My moms caregiver ™ (@mymomcare)October 10, 2026
Policija je reagovala po prijavi svjedoka koji su vidjeli naoružanog muškarca kako puca ispred kuće. Policija je u toj kući pronašla dva tijela.
Motiv napada zasad nije poznat. Sumnja se da je ubijeno najmanje devet osoba među kojima je i dvoje male djece.
DEVELOPING: #Pennsylvania: Nine people, including two children, are reported dead after a mass shooting and an hours-long standoff in Erie, Pennsylvania yesterday evening. The shooting occurred near 7th/Perry St. shortly after 5PM local time. Two woman were found dead on the street in front of a home while the additional victims were found dead inside. The suspect was also found dead, from what police believe is a self inflicted GSW. According to Erie Police Chief Rick Lorah, “There is no ongoing threat to the public”.— CodeThreeNews (@CodeThreeNews)October 10, 2026