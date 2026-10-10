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Masovna pucnjava u Pensilvaniji: Devetoro mrtvih, među žrtvama i djeca

Masovna pucnjava u Pensilvaniji: Devetoro mrtvih, među žrtvama i djeca

Autor Haris Krhalić Izvor mondo.rs
0

U masakru u Filadelfiji ubijeno najmanje devet osoba, među žrtvama je i dvoje male djece.

Masovna pucnjava u Pensilvaniji: Devetoro mrtvih, među žrtvama i djeca Izvor: Kyle Mazza / Zuma Press / Profimedia

Najmanje devet osoba ubijeno je u petak 9. oktobra u saveznoj državi Pensilvaniji u Sjedinjenim Američkim Državama u pucnjavi koja se dogodila u gradu Iri, piše "Asosijeted Pres". Među žrtvama ima i više djece.

Prema prvim informacijama, napadač je pucao prvo u jednoj kući i ispred nje, a onda je ranio sam sebe. Ubrzo je podlegao povredama od rane koju je nanio sam sebi.

Policija je reagovala po prijavi svjedoka koji su vidjeli naoružanog muškarca kako puca ispred kuće. Policija je u toj kući pronašla dva tijela.

Motiv napada zasad nije poznat. Sumnja se da je ubijeno najmanje devet osoba među kojima je i dvoje male djece.

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